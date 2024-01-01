Gakpo says Liverpool being top of the league is "not the most important thing at the moment"

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo has spoken after the club's victory over Crystal Palace at the weekend and how being top of the league is not the most important thing.

Gakpo spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about how important the victory was against the Eagles and how the Reds dominated the game throughout.

“I think afterwards it’s a very good three points for us. I think first half was a very good game from our side, very controlled, dominating in possession. But I think we should’ve scored and created more chances to make it more easy for ourselves.

“Second half they came out of the dressing room very good, (I) have to say, (there was) real pressure on us, some good chances, but we fought together and kept a clean sheet, and I think it’s a very important win.”

His attacking counterpart Diogo Jota scored early on in the ninth minute which divided the two sides in the end. Gakpo praised the Portuguese striker who is having a fantastic season so far.

“I think as an attacking player it’s always nice to score (and) get an assist. Very pleased with that. I think it was a good ball from Kostas (Tsimikas) to me and I saw Jota making a move inside the box and I just tried to put it in front of him. Sharp as always, he’s always there. Very happy with the goal for us and it made it a little easier for us in the first half, but then I think in the first half we should’ve been maybe a little more patient to create even more bigger chances (and) maybe could score the second one. After everything (it’s) a 1-0 win at this difficult side, so very happy.

“I think everybody knows our strikers; I have to say Darwin (Nunez) as well. When there is this kind of chance, they try to always be there in front of the opponent. We know that from them (and) then we just have to try to put the ball in a good position for them to score. Very happy that he was there today. It’s a good goal.”

Liverpool sit top of the league, one point above Manchester City and Arsenal but the Dutchman believes this is not as important as one thing.

“Obviously now (we’re) top of the league. That’s important obviously, we are aware of that, but that’s not the most important thing at the moment. I think everybody in the team thinks we are growing in the way the gaffer wants us to play. I think that’s the most important one. We really are believing in ourselves and what we are capable of. Hopefully it can lead to a lot of wins and hopefully we are still on top at the end of the season. But for now it’s just staying very calm, keep improving and keep working hard and we will see it from that point.”