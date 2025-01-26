Liverpool ace Gakpo: Salah record? Wow!

Liverpool ace Cody Gakpo hailed teammate Mohamed Salah after achieving another record in yesterday's win against Ipswich.

Gakpo scored twice, with Salah also netting, as Liverpool won 4-1 on Saturday.

Salah's goal was his 100th in the Premier League at Anfield and moved him up to seventh in the Premier League’s all-time top scorer list.

Gakpo said: “Wow. He breaks so many records… what can I say? Congratulations, Mo! I think it’s really special for him, for us and for the club. A great player and very consistent.”

He also stated: "I think it was a very important game… maybe everyone thinks we should win at home, but every game is difficult, especially in the run we're in. So we have to keep winning and fighting."