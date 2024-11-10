Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe fed-up with Ancelotti's Real Madrid system
Brighton boss Hurzeler says Guardiola is a "role model" as he faces Man City for first time
Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Real Sociedad; calls for Martinez renewal
Concession?! Pep downbeat after FOURTH Man City defeat on the run: Maybe time for another team...

McManaman convinced by Liverpool title chances

Paul Vegas
McManaman convinced by Liverpool title chances
McManaman convinced by Liverpool title chancesAction Plus
Liverpool hero Steve McManaman insists Arne Slot's team can win the Premier League this season.

After victory over Aston Villa, the Reds are now five points clear at the top of the table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They will remain in that position over the international break no matter today's results.

"This group of players have been in this league for a long time, some of them have won the Premier League and the Champions League, so obviously they can continue like this," McManaman told TNT Sports.

"If they stay fit and with the ability to always field the starting 11 and the five or six best players on the bench, then obviously they will go all the way."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMcManaman SteveLiverpool
Related Articles
Liverpool target Marmoush warms to Prem move
Liverpool fullback Alexander-Arnold: It's a good foundation, but...
Liverpool boss Slot: Alexander-Arnold injury not a good sign