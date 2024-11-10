McManaman convinced by Liverpool title chances

Liverpool hero Steve McManaman insists Arne Slot's team can win the Premier League this season.

After victory over Aston Villa, the Reds are now five points clear at the top of the table.

They will remain in that position over the international break no matter today's results.

"This group of players have been in this league for a long time, some of them have won the Premier League and the Champions League, so obviously they can continue like this," McManaman told TNT Sports.

"If they stay fit and with the ability to always field the starting 11 and the five or six best players on the bench, then obviously they will go all the way."