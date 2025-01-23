Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has spoken in his latest press conference as they prepare to face league leaders Liverpool.

Firstly, McKenna spoke on new signing Julio Enciso who he is very excited to start working with.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He's a very talented young player. He's had some great experiences at a young age and had a really good impact at Brighton. It's a good move for both parties and hopefully, it will be a good boost for us."

He was then asked if he'd still like to add a striker to compete with Liam Delap.

"We'll have to wait and see," he said. "Look, we'll go to the last day and try to improve the squad in any way possible.

"We have enough depth in the squad. It's only if we can add players who we think can have a really big impact on the starting 11 or the matchday squad and improve us over the remaining games. If we can do that, we'll do it. If that's not possible we have good depth, everyone's on board and everyone's hungry.

"When you do your best you can only ever be satisfied. We worked hard in the summer, we're working hard now and we worked hard in between to try and improve the squad as much as we can.

"That's really, really hard to do when you're a club that's come from where we've come from. It's a real challenge and balancing act in so many different things.

"We've got ourselves into a position where we have good depth, a good mix of qualities throughout the squad and a group of players desperate to do well. That's a pretty good place to be.

"If we can make any further additions who we think can push us to another level then we'll do so, if not then we'll crack on with what we have here."

McKenna then added his thoughts about potential departures before the transfer window closes.

"Ali Al-Hamadi has been having conversations with different clubs.

"George Edmundson has been recalled but there have been discussions there."

He was then quizzed on who may start against Liverpool this weekend and admitted there won’t be too many changes.

"Nothing too drastically different (from last weekend). (Sammie) Szmodics and Conor Chaplin will still fall short. The boys who missed out last week will still be unavailable."

Asked how many available strikers there were that ticked all his boxes, McKenna replied honestly.

"There would be very few, to be honest. Very, very few. I think that's for all signings in January.

"If you look at two seasons ago, when we were in League One, we brought in Nathan Broadhead, George Hirst, Harry Clarke and Massimo (Luongo) - all players who could come into the team and, within a few weeks, be first 11 players playing every week and dominating at the level.

"To do that in January, as Ipswich Town (in the Premier League), is impossible. It's not going to happen. For a player to come in and settle in that quick, and have that much impact, is not possible.

"That's as you go up the leagues. Last January we made some signings that had an impact and we'll try and make the best of it again this year.

"It's a really competitive market. We're operating now at the very, very top echelons of the game, so players who can come in and improve your team, or even your squad, in season, without a settling-in period, aren't that easy to find.

"And even with those you think will do, there's still no guarantees.

"I know January signings are a big story and that supporters want to see them. The players want them to come in, so do the staff. But at the end of the day it's us who are in the building who have the main responsibility to keep pushing us forward."