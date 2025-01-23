Ipswich and Brighton strike terms over Enciso deal

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Brighton star Julio Enciso has signed for the rest of the season with another Premier League club.

The forward is set to play on loan for Ipswich Town, having agreed a deal.

Per Sky Sports, the Paraguayan passing a medical means that the transfer is all but concluded.

Enciso has only played 12 league games this season, with most of them being off the bench.

He has netted a single goal, which came in the Carabao Cup earlier this term.

There is no buy option in the deal for Ipswich to make it a permanent transfer.

