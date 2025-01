Ipswich Town have signed Brighton attacker Julio Enciso on-loan.

Enciso has joined Ipswich on-loan to the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I am so happy to be here,” he told TownTV.

“The conversations with the Manager have been good. I am very grateful to him and the Club for believing in me. I can’t wait to get going.

“I’m a real fighter and I will do my best in every game.”