McKenna says pre season in Austria has been "been great" as squad starts to bonds together

Ipswich boss Kieran Mckenna has been extremely positive about the club's Austrian pre season camp as the team works hard ahead of what will be a tough season.

Ipswich spent their time training at the picturesque Sportzentrum Landskron in Villach which is where the side also played Saturday’s first public friendly of the summer, an impressive 1-0 victory over Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk.

Mckenna has had a lot to say about how the club has progressed so far and how his side has been bonding.

“It’s been great,” McKenna told TownTV “Really enjoyed the time out here, the group’s been training well, enjoying each other’s company, working hard in beautiful surroundings. We’ve had a good week.

“We’ve had lots of time with the players this week and it’s been very hot, sometimes it’s been easier to stay out and do some low tempo tactical work as well when the weather is nice.

“On top of the high intensity stuff, there’s an extra physical stimulus to that, so that’s good.

“We’ve had lots of time with the players on and off the pitch. The players have got to know each other a little bit better, great for the new signings to be around the group. Great for the academy boys who are here as well.

Mckenna spoke more on how his side have been getting closer with one another.

“We also have quite a few new staff who are integrating, so it’s been a really positive week. Everything you could ask for.”

“A mixture of everything. Of course, you want the training to be of high quality and get the right balance with the physical work and the tactical work and the technical work.

“You want the players to be focused and professional and have a lot of meetings and they spend time in the classroom and we have even more of a theme and structure to our work.

“But also, you want there to be more free time to have some fun, enjoy each other’s company. We had a lovely barbecue, there have been a few other activities and you want them to enjoy each other’s company and enjoy the beautiful surroundings.

New signing Arijanet Muric recently joined the camp and Mckenna had nothing but praise for his new signing.

“He’s got a great presence and the boys have taken to him well,” McKenna said of the Kosovo international. “It’s not easy coming into a camp where you don’t know too many, although he obviously knows a couple of the Man City boys.

“It’s the best way to do it in some ways because he’s just thrown straight into the camp, he’s with us all now 24 hours a day and that’s the best way to get to know people.

“He’s had a couple of training sessions now, he’s settling in well and we’re delighted that we’re here.”