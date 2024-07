Delap, Greaves feature as Ipswich defeat Shakhtar Donetsk

Ipswich enjoyed an impressive preseason friendly win against Shakhtar Donetsk in Villach, Austria, on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys won 1-0 on the day.

Sam Morsy's strike just before the half-hour mark proved the winner for Ipswich.

New signings Jacob Greaves and Liam Delap were given second-half runouts by manager Kieran McKenna having only arrived last week.

Youngsters Finley Barbrook, Osman Foyo and Jesse Nwabueze also picked up second-half minutes for the Blues.