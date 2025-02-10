Sancho sparks outrage after "freedom" comment regarding Man Utd

Chelsea winger Jadon Sancho has sparked outrage among Manchester United supporters.

Sancho has sparked ire after implying that Marcus Rashford has been "set free" following his loan move to Aston Villa.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sancho, currently on loan at Chelsea but still contracted to United, left the controversial comment on Rashford's Instagram post after his Villa debut in their 2-1 FA Cup win over Tottenham.

Rashford, who had been sidelined since December 12 by manager Ruben Amorim, impressed during his 30-minute cameo.

Following the match, Rashford posted: "Thank you for the warm welcome. Great team performance."

Sancho replied with a simple but loaded comment: "Freedom," hinting at Rashford’s struggles at Old Trafford.

The remark hasn’t gone down well with United fans, who criticized Sancho for undermining the club.