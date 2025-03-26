Mckenna on Ipswich surviving relegation: We want to finish this season really strongly

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has opened up on his side surviving relegation and what they have learnt this season so far.

Town currently sit 18th in the league, 9 points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers who sit just one place above them. It has not been an easy season for Mckenna’s side, but as they prepare to face Wolves and Bournemouth after the international break, he hopes that his side can turn this campaign around.

“It is, even just by the numbers because there are nine games left and we’ve got two of them in three days,” he said.

“It’s a big week in terms of points to play for, it’s a big week in terms of a good chunk of our remaining fixtures and, of course, one of them being the Wolves fixture who are the team who I think are one position above us in the league. That puts a little bit more on that game as well.

“It’s a big three-day block, there’s no doubt about it. We’ll have plenty of time to prepare and it’s up to us to be as ready as we can and try and deliver good performances in both games and get points on the board.”

He was asked what lessons have been learned in the Premier League since being promoted from the Championship last season to which has said every game has been a chance to gain experience.

“A big thing is we’re not in the process of reflecting on everything at this stage of the season. We’ve got nine games left and we’re on to the next game and we want to finish this season really, really strongly and we’re still trying to make it a great season. That’s where our mindset is at and that’s where all our focus is.

“Of course, when you climb as quickly as we have from League One to the Premier League as a football club, you’re going to learn a lot of things along the way and making the jump from where we were this time last year to now, to the Premier League with the group that we have and the rate of change that there’s been, you’re going to learn an awful lot from it.

“And we certainly have and I think it’s been a pretty unique journey for the Premier League and a unique challenge and everyone involved in that process is going to be a lot wiser and a lot stronger for it.

“Certainly at the end of the season, hopefully after a successful end to the season, we’ll look back on a lot of things and we’ll all be stronger and wiser for the experience, but for now, honestly, our focus is on Bournemouth and trying to get ready for the next game and finishing the season as strongly as we can.”