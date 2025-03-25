Hutchinson opens up on his England "dream" and Ipswich's ambitions to avoid relegation

Hutchinson opens up on England "dream" and ambitions at Ipswich in his new role

Ipswich Town star Omari Hutchinson has spoken about how the club can survive relegation from the Premier League and his England ambitions under manager Thomas Tuchel.

Town sit 18th in the Premier League table with just nine games remaining and 9 points separating them and Wolverhampton Wanderers who sit above them. Town are staring at an immediate return to the Championship alongside Leicester City and Southampton but Hutchinson believes this season can be salvaged.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Obviously, the season’s not going the way we want it to, but it’s a dream come true for me to play in the Premier League, facing the biggest teams in the world.

“All I’ve tried to do is perform as best as I can. There’s been a lot of ups and downs, but I think it builds character for me and the team as well.

“It’s our first season in the Prem for a long while and I think we’re still adjusting – and hopefully, when we go back we can start getting some wins.”

He spoke about the differences between the Premier League and the Championship which he admits were vast especially when comparing the quality of players.

“You’ve got to be very smart and do things quite quickly. If you make a mistake, you can be punished.

“The quality of the opposition has gone up a lot as well. I think it’s improved me as a player and I need to try and improve off the pitch, look at replays of the games and try to get better.”

The 21-year-old also revealed his hopes to impress Tuchel, who U21’s head coach Lee Carsley said is constantly looking for fresh talent from the youth sides.

“As a kid you dream of playing in the first team, they have a new squad as well," he explained.

“And things can change quite quickly if you have a good season, you can get called up - just like how Miles Lewis-Skelly is doing.

“Six months can change your life, and that’s what every boy in the 21s is dreaming of. It feels exciting.

"He’s even said he wants some of the boys in the 21s now to push on for the World Cup.

“That’s his ambition, and it’s all of our ambitions too, so we just have to keep working in the Premier League or whatever club we’re at, and hopefully the dream comes true.”