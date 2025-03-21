Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd's five man striker wish list to replace Hojlund and Zirkzee this summer
Liverpool striker Nunez offered to Atletico Madrid for knockdown fee
Troost-Ekong: Super Eagles have confidence in Eric Chelle
Merino: Berta joining Arsenal? I'll insist on a new 'striker's contract'!

Wolves star Cunha to miss Ipswich and West Ham games after his ban is extended by the FA

Zack Oaten
Wolves star Cunha to miss Ipswich and West Ham games after his ban is extended by the FA
Wolves star Cunha to miss Ipswich and West Ham games after his ban is extended by the FA David Horton/SPP / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha has been suspended for his side's upcoming game against Ipswich Town after his ban was extended by the FA.

A statement from the FA confirmed that the Brazilian will miss an extra game after receiving a red card for a headbutt on Milos Kerkez during an FA Cup tie against Bournemouth

Advertisement
Advertisement

"An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed a one-match suspension and £50,000 fine on Matheus Cunha

"The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward was charged with acting in an improper manner after he was sent off around the 121st minute of their FA Cup tie against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday 1st March. 

"The player subsequently admitted the charge. The Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them will be published in due course. Matheus Cunha will now be suspended from domestic football until Sunday 13th April." 

The FA also opted to impose a £50,000 fine, likely because this is not his first incident of the season. He was suspended for two matches earlier in the season after an incident following Town's win at Molineux in which he elbowed an Ipswich staff member before ripping his glasses off his face. 

Mentions
FA CupCunha MatheusKerkez MilosIpswichWolvesWest HamBournemouthPremier League
Related Articles
Iraola speaks on how Soler is adapting at Bournemouth and learning from Kerkez in training
Cunha’s constant discipline issues at Wolves could cost him a move to Arsenal this summer
Wolves striker Cunha facing extended ban after FA Cup meltdown