Wolves star Cunha to miss Ipswich and West Ham games after his ban is extended by the FA

Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha has been suspended for his side's upcoming game against Ipswich Town after his ban was extended by the FA.

A statement from the FA confirmed that the Brazilian will miss an extra game after receiving a red card for a headbutt on Milos Kerkez during an FA Cup tie against Bournemouth.

"An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed a one-match suspension and £50,000 fine on Matheus Cunha.

"The Wolverhampton Wanderers forward was charged with acting in an improper manner after he was sent off around the 121st minute of their FA Cup tie against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday 1st March.

"The player subsequently admitted the charge. The Regulatory Commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them will be published in due course. Matheus Cunha will now be suspended from domestic football until Sunday 13th April."

The FA also opted to impose a £50,000 fine, likely because this is not his first incident of the season. He was suspended for two matches earlier in the season after an incident following Town's win at Molineux in which he elbowed an Ipswich staff member before ripping his glasses off his face.