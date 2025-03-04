Cunha’s constant discipline issues at Wolves could cost him a move to Arsenal this summer

Cunha’s discipline issues at Wolves could cost him a move to Arsenal after recent red card

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Matheus Cunha could have his links to Arsenal cut short as he continues to pick up suspensions.

The 25-year-old received a two-match ban in December for pulling off an Ipswich Town staff member’s glasses during a touchline scrap and will now miss a further four matches after being involved in a violent confrontation with Bournemouth star Milos Kerkez in the FA Cup at the weekend.

The Brazilian international has been the star man in Wolves’ fight for survival, scoring 15 goals in all competitions but his hot-headedness could cost him his dream move to the Gunners who are in need of a striker this summer after losing Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz to injury this season.

Following the cup game, Cunha apologised to his teammates and fans, posting on Instagram:

“In the end, another game where you guys did your best.

“I couldn’t lose my head at the end. Sorry.”

Arsenal are expected to make a strong play for Cunha this summer but if he continues to pick up suspensions and show a lack of control then manager Mikel Arteta may look elsewhere towards the likes of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko or Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyökeres.