McKenna: Not time for Ipswich to consider lessons learned

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna admits they face a big week ahead.

Sitting in 18th place on the Premier League table, Ipswich meet Bournemouth and Wolves over the coming week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wolves it in 17th place, nine points ahead of the Tractor Boys.

“It is, even just by the numbers because there are nine games left and we’ve got two of them in three days,” said McKenna.

“It’s a big week in terms of points to play for, it’s a big week in terms of a good chunk of our remaining fixtures and, of course, one of them being the Wolves fixture who are the team who I think are one position above us in the league. That puts a little bit more on that game as well.

“It’s a big three-day block, there’s no doubt about it. We’ll have plenty of time to prepare and it’s up to us to be as ready as we can and try and deliver good performances in both games and get points on the board.”

He continued: “We’ve got nine games left and we’re on to the next game and we want to finish this season really, really strongly and we’re still trying to make it a great season. That’s where our mindset is at and that’s where all our focus is.

“Of course, when you climb as quickly as we have from League One to the Premier League as a football club, you’re going to learn a lot of things along the way and making the jump from where we were this time last year to now, to the Premier League with the group that we have and the rate of change that there’s been, you’re going to learn an awful lot from it.

“And we certainly have and I think it’s been a pretty unique journey for the Premier League and a unique challenge and everyone involved in that process is going to be a lot wiser and a lot stronger for it.

“Certainly at the end of the season, hopefully after a successful end to the season, we’ll look back on a lot of things and we’ll all be stronger and wiser for the experience, but for now, honestly, our focus is on Bournemouth and trying to get ready for the next game and finishing the season as strongly as we can.”