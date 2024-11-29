McKenna makes clear Ipswich stand over Delap sale talk

Ipswich Town have no interest in selling striker Liam Delap this winter or next summer.

That is the view of manager Kieran McKenna, who was asked about the attacker’s future.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 21-year-old, who has scored six times this term, is being linked to clubs such as Arsenal, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

“A buy-back clause is not something I am aware of or interested in, to be honest,” McKenna said when quizzed on the position.

“I know my full focus is on this season and with regards to Liam, helping him to continue to improve.

“I know Liam’s full focus is on here and on the team and trying to help the team while continuing his own improvement. He has had a good start to the season which is positive.

“But we have to remember that it’s very early stages for Liam. He’s really in his first season starting regularly as a number nine.

“He played off the side a lot of times last year at Hull, he played as a wide striker in his early Championship loan moves, so as a nine, starting down the middle of the pitch, this is his first season doing it week-in, week-out, maybe now doing it two times a week and at Premier League level.

“It is of course positive that he is doing well, but it is really early days. His focus, my focus, our focus is just to continue to improve.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play