Murphy believes Ipswich striker is an "obvious long-term successor to Kane" for England
The former Liverpool midfielder made the bold claim on Match of the Day as he backed the 21-year-old to reach the level of Kane in the future as the Bayern Munich striker looked slightly shaky over the international break.
“I've seen him quite a lot this season and I'd probably go as far to say that for me he's the obvious long-term successor to Kane," said Murphy.
“I think he's the best young English striker out there. I know he's got a bit to learn and wisdom comes with experience and game time in this league but he's got all the attributes to be a top international player.
“I just don't see a weakness for him. He's scored enough goals in a struggling side. He gets a lot of chances he'll score more. He's just got that lovely balance between physical and technical, rarely you get both; he's a super talent.”
Delap has 6 goals and 1 assist for Town this season in an impressive start for a club who were tipped for relegation. Last year he bagged 8 goals and 2 assists whilst on loan at Hull City which caught the eye of Kieran McKenna who snapped him up in the summer.