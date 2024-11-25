Murphy believes Ipswich striker is an "obvious long-term successor to Kane" for England

BBC pundit Danny Murphy believes Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap could be the ideal Harry Kane replacement for England.

The former Liverpool midfielder made the bold claim on Match of the Day as he backed the 21-year-old to reach the level of Kane in the future as the Bayern Munich striker looked slightly shaky over the international break.

“I've seen him quite a lot this season and I'd probably go as far to say that for me he's the obvious long-term successor to Kane," said Murphy.

“I think he's the best young English striker out there. I know he's got a bit to learn and wisdom comes with experience and game time in this league but he's got all the attributes to be a top international player.

“I just don't see a weakness for him. He's scored enough goals in a struggling side. He gets a lot of chances he'll score more. He's just got that lovely balance between physical and technical, rarely you get both; he's a super talent.”

Delap has 6 goals and 1 assist for Town this season in an impressive start for a club who were tipped for relegation. Last year he bagged 8 goals and 2 assists whilst on loan at Hull City which caught the eye of Kieran McKenna who snapped him up in the summer.