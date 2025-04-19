Tribal Football
Most Read
Portugal chiefs make contact with Fenerbahce coach Mourinho
Van der Vaart on Real Madrid defender Rudiger: A bit of an idiot!
RB Leipzig reveal Sesko asking price amid Premier League interest
'He's scoring a lot' - Ruben Amorim opens door to Man United move for Matheus Cunha

McKenna makes clear Ipswich plans for Tuanzebe

Paul Vegas
McKenna makes clear Ipswich plans for Tuanzebe
McKenna makes clear Ipswich plans for TuanzebeAction Plus
Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says he's been delighted with the form of Axel Tuanzebe this season.

The former Manchester United defender comes off contract at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tuanzebe is yet to agree terms over a new deal, but McKenna said: “Definitely (I want him to stay), and Axel knows that.

“We think a lot of him and he’s been a very important player for us this season and last season and he’s built himself back up to a good level, we think, of form and robustness and found a good home here.

“Of course, we’re going to try and if that can be possible then I think we’ll be really pleased.

“And I think it’s a good place for Axel as well, and let’s see what the next few weeks brings.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueTuanzebe AxelIpswichFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Tuanzebe says Delap is committed to Ipswich despite links to Man Utd and Chelsea
Liam Delap set to snub Man United as preferred destination revealed
Wolves striker Cunha sends assurances to Man Utd