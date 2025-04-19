McKenna makes clear Ipswich plans for Tuanzebe

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna says he's been delighted with the form of Axel Tuanzebe this season.

The former Manchester United defender comes off contract at the end of the season.

Tuanzebe is yet to agree terms over a new deal, but McKenna said: “Definitely (I want him to stay), and Axel knows that.

“We think a lot of him and he’s been a very important player for us this season and last season and he’s built himself back up to a good level, we think, of form and robustness and found a good home here.

“Of course, we’re going to try and if that can be possible then I think we’ll be really pleased.

“And I think it’s a good place for Axel as well, and let’s see what the next few weeks brings.”