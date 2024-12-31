McKenna happy for Ipswich fans after defeating Chelsea

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna was delighted for their supporters last night.

The Tractor Boys pulled off a remarkable result on Monday, beating Chelsea 2-0 at home.

Advertisement Advertisement

While they are still in the bottom three, the win means they are within touching distance of emerging out of the drop zone.

McKenna told Sky Sports: "Special night for the club for the players and fans. First home win in the Premier League at Portman Road for 22 years and to do it against Chelsea was fantastic.

"Most of the supporters who have been here for 22 years, every moment here is a landmark for them. Winning the home game is another special little landmark. But I think the time of year, the night game, the opponent make this a special night and I want everyone to enjoy it a lot. But on the inside we get ready for the next one. We'll be back into work on Wednesday and getting ready for Sunday.

"It was everything we needed to be. Started well, pressed well on the front foot had some nice moments on the ball. Cashed in on the good start with the goal and after that we defended well, top intensity and organisation. Dealt with the pressure well and you have to make good saves and have moments go your way and keep the threat going the other way and we had that throughout. We had some really good breakaways, shots consistently through the game. At 2-0 we managed the game really well.

"We've had a few VARs against us so when their goal was disallowed for offside it was a deep breath in the crowd. That was a good feeling but we've had a lot of 1-0's here so to get the second goal was nice.

"It won't change much inside. The group are working well and believe what we do day to day. Halfway through the season and we've been competitive in the large majority of our games. It's only some small improvements we need to make to win more games. We're a humble group with belief and we'll be back at it.

"Incredible year. Everyone involved with Ipswich can probably enjoy a glass of sparkly stuff tomorrow night and think about some of the games we've had and moments over the last couple of years. I don't want to point backwards too much but I think six of the starting line-up today were in our League One team so it's the journey this group has been on. When you have moments like this you have a little pause and enjoy it but then move on to the next one."