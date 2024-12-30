Maresca dubs Chelsea defeat at Ipswich as "strange"

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca felt they could've done more in defeat at Ipswich on Monday night.

Liam Delap (pen) and Omari Hutchinson struck for Ipswich in their 2-0 win.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maresca said afterwards: "Strange game in terms of creating many chances and we could've scored many but they saved goals on the line or great saves from the keeper. We could do many things better, defend better in some moments."

On the penalty, he continued: "They said it's a bit soft but we have to accept it's a penalty.

"We made four changes from the last game because they all deserve to play. Now we've finished the first part of the season, no one expected us to be where we are. We are in a good position but we can do many things better.

"It's a long race.

"We had chances with Joao (Felix) and Noni (Madueke) so it's not about the striker. Sometimes you create chances and it doesn't go for you.

"We focus game by game. We are not focused on title race or those things."