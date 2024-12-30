Ipswich boss McKenna: Defeating Chelsea like tonight a privilege

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna was proud of his players after their 2-0 win against Chelsea.

Liam Delap (penalty) and former Chelsea winger Omari Hutchinson scored the goals for the hosts on Monday night.

McKenna said, "One of the best nights. We've been privileged to have a lot of good nights. Special one for the players and supporters.

"We're trying to find a way to keep our identity even though our backs are to the wall a lot. We try to keep the values that have got us here but know we're playing world class teams every week so we're trying to find the balance."

On Delap, he also said: "Top. He's improving all the time. His rate of improvement for a young player is really high. His style is enjoyable to watch for anyone. There's not many like him out there and he's playing incredible Premier League defenders every week.

"I don't think about the position. I think about how the team are improving and maintaining our culture and trying to fight for points every week. We will do that every game and see where we get to.

"The win tonight will change the narrative but if we'd lost tonight us and the teams who came up with us would've been written off at the halfway point so I don't think too much about it."