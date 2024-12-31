Cucurella urges Chelsea calm after back-to-back defeats

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella pleaded for calm on Monday night after another setback.

The Spaniard spoke to the press after his team lost 2-0 to newly promoted club Ipswich Town.

The Tractor Boys enjoyed their best win of the season, while the Blues saw themselves fall further behind Liverpool in the title race.

Post-game, Cucurella told Sky Sports: "We created a lot of chances. We conceded two easy goals and then we had to play a different game. We have to continue, we've played a lot of games and can take some positive things.

“People asked what we expected these first few months and no one expected this level. But we need to continue in this way. We've done well so far this season we need to continue to work hard and try to undo these small mistakes.

"Sometimes we have good luck sometimes not it's part of football but we have to take positives and watch and review clips where we can improve. When we win we are not the best but when we lose we are not the worst. We have to continue in this way and try to win the games.

"We conceded the early goal and we had to play more with passing and then the second one we lost our way a bit with mistakes. We need to play always in the same style and take our time but we rushed and made mistakes. In January we have time to improve, train hard and continue.

"We need to play with the same intensity and desire. Sometimes we rush and rush to win but I think we have done well this first six months. Maybe we have been better than people expected apart from the last two games."