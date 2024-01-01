McKenna delighted with new Ipswich deals for Burns, Walton

Ipswich Town knew it was important to get Wes Burns and Christian Walton on long term contracts.

The Premier League’s newly promoted club secured the futures of the two veterans, who are 29 and 28 respectively.

Manager Kieran McKenna was delighted at the news, as both players are now committed until the summer of 2026.

“It's very important, very happy to have those two players in addition to players earlier in the season,” McKenna told reporters.

“And I think a few more conversations are ongoing with some of our players in terms of them receiving and committing to new contracts.

“I think it fits with where we want to build the squad and develop the squad, but in a way that we keep a good core of players who've been a very, really, really important part of the journey, been a really important part of what we've done over the last couple of years on the pitch, been a really important part of the culture that has been built at the training ground.

“And as we grow and develop now as a football club and as we bring new players in, those players who've been part of the journey who are still in the building have got a really, really important part to play both on and off the pitch.

“And I think Christian, in his role in the goalkeeper department, is very much of an example of that.

“Wes, in his performances that we hope and expect to see on the pitch, and I think he had a really good start against Liverpool.

“And also the character. He is a really positive and popular character around the training ground and will have a really important part to play.

“We want to keep that balance this season of players who have been with us and having new players who we think can help us and add to us.

“And I think where we've ended up at the end of the transfer window is a good balance and pretty much where we want it to be. And those two boys signing new contracts is a pretty good sign of the model that we want to follow.”