Southampton could sack Juric after Liverpool clash as strained relationship continues

Southampton are rumoured to be considering a second managerial switch of the season as manager Ivan Juric continues to struggle to turn the club around.

The Saints are almost destined for relegation at this point in the season with the side being dead bottom of the Premier League table and eight points away from 19th placed Leicester City who sit just above them. The Saints have managed to scrape together just nine points from their 27 matches so far and fixtures are not getting any easier.

Juric will face league leaders Liverpool in their fixture this weekend in a clash that looks incredibly one-sided on paper. Fans and players are fed up with the club’s dire performances and as per talkSPORT, the manager's rapport with several members of the Saints squad is reportedly 'increasingly strained' which could lead to Juric losing his job just a few months into his tenure.

Former manager Russell Martin was given his marching orders in mid-December and many were excited to see what Juric could bring to a side who fought so hard to be promoted from the Championship last season. His impact has been very minor, however, with only a few wins against Ipswich Town and Swansea City to his name.

Reports suggest that Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl could take his place after he was a target when Juric was hired back in December. However, relegation is almost set in stone for the club and it is unlikely to be a desired role for any up and coming manager who would almost automatically have a relegation stat on their record come the end of the season.