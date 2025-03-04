McGinn on Villa's new signings: They come with a huge reputation, there are no big egos

Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn has praised Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio after they signed for the club in the January transfer window.

Rashford has featured six times so far for the club and has created more chances in all competitions than any other Premier League player (13). Asensio has also made a huge impact and has bagged braces in successive home matches against Chelsea and Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

McGinn spoke on the pair and how despite their reputation they have joined the side and adapted well in recent months which he is very pleased with.

“They come with a huge reputation,” McGinn said. “They are hungry and want to succeed, they work hard and that’s all you want as a teammate.

“There are no big egos. We haven’t seen that yet if there is. They have both fitted in well, Marco had a couple of goals at the weekend.

“I’m hoping one of them falls to the feet of Rashford so he can get off the mark. Obviously they are two brilliant players and delighted they are here.”

Villa face Club Brugge on Tuesday night in another tough Champions League game for manager Unai Emery who will look to deploy both Rashford and Asensio as they seek to make it to the next round of the competition for the first time since 1982/83.