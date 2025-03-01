Aston Villa boss Emery: I told Asensio I saw him as No10 before he joined PSG

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says he's long seen Marco Asensio as a No10.

Asensio struck twice in last night's 2-0 FA Cup win against Cardiff City.

The winger is on-loan from PSG, where he moved from Valencia 18 months ago.

Emery said: "He shows that he wants to bring his quality by linking our midfield, the strikers and the wingers. He has the ability to score a goal, as he did today. He adapts well to our style of play in a certain position."

He added, "When we spoke to him before he went to Paris, we spoke to him about taking on the challenge of the Premier League and playing as a number ten. He chose us because we wanted him to play in his best position."

