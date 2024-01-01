McClean adamant Arsenal midfielder Rice 'not world class'

Former Premier League footballer James McClean has torn into Declan Rice this week.

McClean, who played with Rice, is not impressed by the ex-West Ham United and current Arsenal star.

Rice could have played international football for Ireland, but chose to play for England despite representing the Republic at youth level.

Speaking on RTE Sport, Wrexham star McClean said: “I think Declan Rice is very overrated.

“Don't get me wrong, I think he's a very good footballer, but the way the English media wax lyrical about him is completely over the top. For me, he's not world class.

“To me world class is someone who gets in every side in the world. I don't think he does that. I don't think he gets in the Man City side ahead of Rodri.

“To me Toni Kroos is world class, He dictates the game, Rodri dictates the game, I don't think Declan Rice does that. Someone who gets it on the half turn, plays passes forward. He's very good at what he does.”