Arsenal ace Rice hails England midfield pals Bellingham, Alexander-Arnold

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has outlined his views on England’s midfield setup.

Rice was asked about the trio of himself, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham.

The three lined up in a 1-0 win over Serbia in their first Euro 2024 group stage game on Sunday.

“I don’t need to talk about how good he is, I think you see at Madrid every week and have seen it again tonight,” Rice told talkSPORT of Bellingham.

“The match winner. When I’m holding I have just got to let him flourish and do his thing, let him feel like he has the confidence of the pitch to go out and do whatever he wants.

“The more we play together I feel like the connection and bond we have together is really, really good and with Trent tonight, who I thought played really well, first time playing a CDM role. I thought it was a good trio.”