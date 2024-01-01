Moyes: This was the price I told West Ham to sell Rice for

Former West Ham boss David Moyes says Arsenal signed Declan Rice on the cheap.
Moyes was in charge of the Hammers when Rice was sold to the Gunners a year ago for £100m.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Sometimes you want to take credit but Mikel has done a great job with him,’ Moyes said on talkSPORT. “There were things that maybe Declan wasn’t as good at but I think he’s improved.
“He hasn’t really surprised me but I do laugh because a couple of years ago people were saying, “you’ll never get £100m for Declan”. I was saying, “no, we’ll get £150m for him”.
“I was telling West Ham to hold out for £150m and people were saying I was off my head. But I think if you look at some of the players who have come around that price, Dec’s surpassed them and looks above them."