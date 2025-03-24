McAtee quizzed about Man City exit plans

James McAtee admits he's yet to make a decision about his future at Manchester City.

There is talk of the midfielder moving out on-loan in order to secure regular senior football next season.

Currently with the England U21s, McAtee was asked about his plans.

"Maybe, maybe not? I’ve not made my mind up yet," he said. "It’s a great opportunity for both so it’s something I need to chat to City and Lee (Carsley) about. I’d love to go to both.

"I think I’ll get a say in it. But as I say, I haven’t made my mind up. I think my opinion will matter and the boss back home (Pep Guardiola) will listen to me."

Carsley says any club move must be a decision left with the player.

He said: "I think it's something that we need to talk about. I think if players can be involved in such a competition like the Club World Cup then obviously they go with our blessing.

"But he's (McAtee) a player that's very important for us. It's down to the club and we'll go off whatever they want and we'll support James with that."

And McAtee opened up on a conversation with Carsley this week that has restored some confidence after a difficult campaign. "We had a chat the other day," he revealed. "He just told me he’s got all the confidence in the world in me and that just helps me a lot with my game and creativity.

"I know I’ve done it before (at this level) and the boys trust me so they give me the ball. I feel like I can play with freedom."