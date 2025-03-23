Big Prem trio eyeing Barcelona attacker Torres

Premier League giants are pushing to bring Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres back to England.

The former Manchester City forward has become a fundamental player for Blaugrana coach Hansi Flick, who has used him in multiple attacking roles, with Torres always accepting the selection willingly.

Flick has no doubts about the value of Torres to his system, but the attacker's form has also brought him to the attention of major Premier League clubs.

Aston Villa, Liverpool and Manchester United are all following Torres this term, says TMW.

This season, Torres has scored 16 goals in 43 games. It's suggested Barca could be tempted to sell at €40m, particularly given their financial issues.