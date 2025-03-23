Man Utd, Man City battling for same keeper targets

Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens is attracting interest from Manchester United and Manchester City.

The Sun says United and City are following Lammens as they prepare to sell their senior No1.

Both City keeper Ederson and United's Andre Onana are being linked with the Saudi Pro League ahead of the summer market.

And the Manchester rivals are set to compete for the same names, with Lammens and Lille's Lucas Chevalier on their radar.

Lammens, 22, is rated around £30m and Chevalier at £40m.