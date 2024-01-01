McArthur says O'Carroll's new role at Newcastle has "brought a new buzz to the place"

Charlie McArthur believes Diarmuid O'Carroll's appointment as Newcastle United Under-21s Lead Coach has excited a lot of young talent at the club.

The teenager believes the Irishman has inspired the young side and the recent arrival has lifted the group ahead of the league clash Blackburn Rovers later this evening.

"You always want to impress but you then want to go out and get the victory for him because it'll be his first game and he will want to win.

"With him working at first-team level as well as with Northern Ireland, I think that can really benefit me and I'm looking forward to the challenge playing under Diarmuid and I know he'll get the best out of us.

"Since we've come back for pre-season, training levels has been strong amongst the group but, since Diarmuid has come in, we've all lifted it even more."

The 19-year-old is happy to be back after injury and cannot wait to impress under O'Carroll as he tries to set up a path towards the first team.

"I just want to play games - it's the best thing you can do. I want to play and win as many games as possible and go from there, trying to improve during the season.

"I'm buzzing to be back and starting games. This is what I've been waiting for and I've tried to take the chances when I've come in. I need to keep on going, get my head down, work hard and see where it goes from there.

"The days when you are struggling with your injury and thinking you're not going to get out of this, they are the ones that make it even better for when you do come back, believing that I'd get on the pitch and back to my best self."