Mbeumo happy scoring in Brentford draw with Wolfsburg

Bryan Mbeumo was happy after Brentford's draw with preseason opponents VfL Wolfsburg.

Friday's match finished 4-4, with Mbuemo on the scoresheet.

He later said: “We scored four goals and created very good chances.

“We need to focus on the defensive side, especially the set-pieces, before next week.”

Asked about his third goal of preseason, Mbeumo added: “It’s really important to get the confidence going and for a forward it’s always nice to score. I felt good today. I have big aims; I’m putting demands on myself.”

