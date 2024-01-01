Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker
Barcelona coach Thiago confronted Roque before shootout
Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear Sancho plans

Frank happy for Brentford fans after 8-goal Wolfsburg friendly

Frank happy for Brentford fans after 8-goal Wolfsburg friendly
Frank happy for Brentford fans after 8-goal Wolfsburg friendly
Frank happy for Brentford fans after 8-goal Wolfsburg friendlyAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank was happy with their 4-4 draw against VfL Wolfsburg on Friday.

Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Mathias Jensen and Kevin Schade struck at the Gtech for the Bees' latest preseason friendley.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Frank later said, “We are doing everything we can to make the fans happy! 

“We were very positive going forward, very exciting going forward - that's a big plus.  

“Obviously we can also see what we need to work on for the next nine days before we face Crystal Palace: defensive set-pieces, that is clear, it’s normally we’re normally very good at.  

“But it’s nice that the red flag came today and we’ve got the opportunity to sort it out before Sunday.” 

Mentions
Premier LeagueBrentfordWolfsburgBundesliga
Related Articles
Liverpool keen as Brentford match Beier buyout clause
Wolfsburg jump into battle for Liverpool defender Van den Berg
Flekken describes how mental coach helped him become his "true self" last season