Frank happy for Brentford fans after 8-goal Wolfsburg friendly

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was happy with their 4-4 draw against VfL Wolfsburg on Friday.

Bryan Mbeumo, Yoane Wissa, Mathias Jensen and Kevin Schade struck at the Gtech for the Bees' latest preseason friendley.

Frank later said, “We are doing everything we can to make the fans happy!

“We were very positive going forward, very exciting going forward - that's a big plus.

“Obviously we can also see what we need to work on for the next nine days before we face Crystal Palace: defensive set-pieces, that is clear, it’s normally we’re normally very good at.

“But it’s nice that the red flag came today and we’ve got the opportunity to sort it out before Sunday.”