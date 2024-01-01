Mbeumo and Wissa explain special relationship that had led to successful in front of goal

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa were Brentford's key goalscorers last season and have had an excellent relationship since the pair met in 2021.

The duo, who are currently in Portugal with the Bees preparing for the upcoming Premier League campaign have a special bond which has helped their goalscoring exploits in recent seasons.

Wissa has explained why they are so close on and off the pitch.

“We just want to have a good journey together,” Wissa explains. “We have a similar mindset: a football career is short and we just want to enjoy every minute.

“Even when it’s tough sometimes, we will always encourage each other to keep going and to be happy every day.

“But he is jealous of me sometimes… about everything! This morning, he came to me and said, ‘Oh your sliders are nice, I want the same!’. But, honestly, we are both easy, that makes a difference.

“As well as that, we come from pretty much the same background and now we are both playing in Africa for DR Congo and Cameroon. I feel like that makes us enjoy this journey even more.

“Bryan is more than my team-mate, he’s my friend now. That’s the thing.”

Mbeumo also spoke on their relationship and how it has impacted the team on the pitch.

“We are both happy all the time - or at least most of the time! We always want to make jokes and do silly things together. That is a big part of our relationship.

“We have a really good relationship off the pitch, he’s now living one house down from me - he just wants to be next to me all the time!

“We are good friends and this helps us a lot on the pitch, it’s easy with him to talk about everything.

"We discuss what could have been better, how we can progress, and how to avoid any mistakes.”