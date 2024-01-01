Frank says Brentford have had "the best" preseason in Portugal

Brentford's pre-season camp in Portugal comes to an end today and now manager Thomas Frank has spoken out about how it was the perfect start for his side ahead of the new season.

Brentford faced Portuguese giants Benfica last week and drew 1-1 thanks to an early Bryan Mbuemo goal, now the side face Estrela da Amadora in what should be a simple game for the Premier League side.

Advertisement Advertisement

Frank has praised the club's decision to go to Portugal and how has spoken out about how great this preseason has been.

“This pre-season has been up there among the best - last year (in America) was amazing because of all the culture and all the other stuff around it, because I think that's a big part of it as well. But the main thing and the most important thing is that we train well.

“Here, the lads have a top training pitch, gym facilities, recovery and all of that; in that sense, this is the best. These are fantastic training facilities here; we are using the Portuguese Football Federation’s training ground and it’s just top in every area.”

“It’s closely connected with the day rooms inside when we're out here for a whole day, with the restaurant for lunch as well, so this has been super in many ways, I would say.”

“It's just a different location and you just have a bit more time - you can have longer sessions or even double sessions - that's good.”

“Another big part of getting out here is that you have the whole day for maybe more meetings or exploring things or team building, all of that. All in all, it’s very good.”

He also spoke on the new season ahead and how positive he ahead of the challenge.

“Everyone should be very motivated to go into the Premier League season because you can take nothing for granted and you have to really, really look forward to it.

“That said, like with everything, even when it is the best thing in the world, when you've done it a few times, you get more used to it - this is good, in a way, so you can trust yourself - but it's still important to freshen it up a little bit.