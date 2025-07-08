Mbeumo frustrated as Man Utd weigh up a third bid for the Brentford forward

Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo is said to be growing frustrated with Manchester United as negotiations continue.

United are pushing to bring in attacking reinforcements in the summer transfer window after scoring just 44 goals in the Premier League last season, less than West Ham United, Wolves, Crystal Palace and many other sides.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Red Devils have already brought Matheus Cunha to Old Trafford after triggering his £62.5M release clause but manager Ruben Amorim is not content with his sides attack as he continues to bid for Mbeumo this summer.

United have made two failed offers for the 25-year-old and Standard Sport report that the Cameroon international is growing frustrated by the club’s low bids that are slowing down negotiations and therefore his move to the side ahead of the new season.

Brentford director of football Phil Giles recently claimed that Mbeumo would be happy to stay at the club if they are unable to agree a fee with United and as the side continue to low-ball Brentford, it could be a possibility that he does stay with the Bees.

Brentford are reported to be demanding a fee in excess of £60M for the winger who scored 20 goals and bagged 7 assists in the Premier League alone last season. Mbeumo is a United fan and reports suggest he has also been encouraged by the wage package on offer were he to move to Old Trafford which is an encouraging sign that the move will progress over the next few weeks.