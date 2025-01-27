Mbeumo: Brentford win at Palace was massive

Brentford defeated Crystal Palace 2-1, with Bryan Mbeumo praising the team's performance.

He acknowledged the difficulty of playing against a strong team with a vocal home fanbase.

Mbeumo, who scored a retaken penalty, emphasised the importance of calmness and attitude, especially when taking penalties.

He told Sky Sports: "I think they are massive, we know it is really hard to play. They have a very good team and the fans here make noise. We are very happy.

"They defended really well, really compact. The calmness and the attitude we give today helped.

On the penalty, he added: "I work on them a lot and I had the chance to take a second one. I just focused myself. It's all about mental at this point. I know I work a lot and I just needed to do the business.