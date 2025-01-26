Mbeumo on target as Brentford battle to victory against Crystal Palace

Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade’s second half goals helped Brentford record a first league double over Crystal Palace since the 1955/56 season, as the Bees notched a 2-1 Premier League (PL) win at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace looked confident on the ball in the early stages, and Eberechi Eze almost provided the his fifth PL assist of the season for Jean-Philippe Mateta with a neat back heeled through ball, but the Frenchman’s resulting strike towards the top corner was saved by Mark Flekken.

In an otherwise guarded opening 25 minutes, neither side could generate attacking momentum until Brentford’s Yoane Wissa shot towards the bottom corner from 20 yards, which was kept out by a full-stretch Dean Henderson.

Suddenly, Brentford looked more likely to open the scoring – and do so for what would be the first time in four matches – with Bryan Mbeumo’s powerful free-kick appearing to beat Henderson before skimming past the post.

A more open finale to the first half took hold from there, and Eze was afforded space to strike from the edge of the area, but couldn’t test Flekken with a tame finish, leaving the Eagles going into HT drawing 0-0 for a third consecutive PL match.

Palace took control in the second half, and Eze’s free-kick took a huge deflection off Sepp van den Berg’s thigh, clipping the outside of the post.

In an end to end beginning to the second half, Brentofrd were awarded a penalty when Maxence Lacroix felled Nathan Collins inside the Palace area, but Bryan Mbeumo couldn’t hold his composure and struck the post.

However, the Cameroonian got another bite of the cherry after Marc Guéhi was penalised for encroachment, and Mbeumo made no mistake this time around, firing his third away goal in two past Henderson.

The Bees wrapped up all three points 10 minutes from time, when Mikkel Damsgaard’s cross picked out Schade, who rose to send a thumping header into the net.

Though comprehensively beaten, Palace did at least give the visitors a late scare, as debutant Romain Esse scored with his first touch in a red and blue shirt, tapping in from Daniel Munoz’s low cross.

Ultimately, Palace struggled to regain any foothold in the contest after conceding a late double, duly suffering their first defeat of 2025.

Led by top scorer Mbeumo, Brentford took their chances efficiently, and Thomas Frank’s side can now look back with pride on a run of successive Premier League away wins for the first time since 2023.