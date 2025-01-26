Frank pleased as Brentford win at Palace

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was left pleased after their 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Bryan Mbeumo converted a retaken penalty, with Kevin Schade also scoring for the Bees before Romain Esse struck on debut for Palace.

"Tough game against a very good Palace team," said Frank.

"I knew it would be very difficult. The second half started that way, very difficutl circumstances to play in. I think we edged it. In the end, Palace were on top in important moments. We defended very well. A solid, solid, good away performance.

"We tried to create the best meal that we got out of the freezer and it was actually still quite tasty and we got the three points."

On Mbeumo's penalty retake: "I would want him to take it again. He's our best penalty taker. It's all about trusting your process and he did."