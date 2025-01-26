Crystal Palace boss Glasner: Esse ready for debut against Brentford

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says Romain Esse could make his debut today against Brentford.

Esse arrived last week from Millwall.

Glasner said ahead of the London derby: "He (Esse) will be in the squad, definitely. But I can't say does he play, or how long he will play – it depends how the game is going.

“He’s a good guy. Of course, he has to get used to the intensity. Training, especially the last two days, was very intense. The players worked hard and didn't have a lot of time.

“But it looks like he's adjusting quite quickly and it gives us a good feeling. Now, it’s working with him. He's being open-minded and taking all the information, but (it’s important) also that he keeps his creativity, his way of playing.

“We want him being Romain Esse, who he was at Millwall, because this is why we signed him, so don't lose your identity – show your identity, and get integrated into our way of playing. We’ve just started and it's good to have him here. We have full confidence in his skills, in his talent.

“It's about training with him and also giving him time. We will give him the time to adjust to our system, to adjust to the Premier League. We will work with him in training, try to help him, and then he will get his minutes. Then he will get known to the Premier League and this is just natural, how it works.

“We have many good options in our attack and he's one more great option. He's left-footed, so we have Justin (Devenny), (Jeffrey) Schluppy and him. But everybody is a little bit different, and this gives us more options for having impact in the game. It's good to have him here in the building.

“Just to think back three to four years, I think Michael (Olise) didn't start the first games and he didn't score many goals in his first six to nine months. He needed time to adjust. I think it was the same with Eberechi (Eze).

"Our fans, they know, especially the new players, they need their support, and I'm pretty sure they will support Romain in the same way they support the whole team.”