Mazraoui says he needs the pressure at Man Utd to become a champion

Manchester United new signing Noussair Mazraoui has no fear of lining up at Old Trafford.

The Moroccan right-back admits that he is comfortable with the expectations that come with playing for a huge club.

Given he has already performed for Ajax and Bayern Munich, new signing Mazraoui is raring to go at United.

He told club media: “I think now during my career I’m used to nothing else.

“To perform, to have pressure that you always have to become champion, I think I’m really used to that because of the clubs I’ve played for now.

“If the club demands that, if the fans demand that of the club, they demand it of you, of course.

“You have to perform, it’s no question.”