Mavididi says there are "a lot of positives to take" as Leicester regroup after Villa draw

Stephy Mavididi believes Leicester City can take confidence from their draw at Crystal Palace last weekend.

The 26-year-old says the draw was disappointing but the Leicester squad will regroup and take the many positives out of a game that many predicted them to lose. Despite being newly promoted they sit 15th on the table after collecting 2 points from 4 games.

“It's the best league in the world and it's bittersweet from going 2-0 up to back to 2-2,” the attacker explained. “Obviously, we're disappointed but I think everyone's got their head around it and we've just got to accept it.

“We can only look back and take the positives. We played some good stuff and there are a lot of positives we can take, as a collective and on a personal note. I feel like we put in a good performance.

“We've just got to regroup now, get back to work, keep building and then go again this week. We've been putting in the work every day, the training at the training ground, and on days like today it might not come off for you.”

The winger scored his first Premier League goal in the tie after Wilfred Ndidi set him up to slam the ball past Dean Henderson and spoke about what the goal meant to him after so much hard work.

“It was a good pass, a bit of a ricochet and then Wilf managed to fake-shot pass it to me, and I found the back of the net, so I'm really pleased with that.

“For me it was a nice feeling, that moment, something I've been working towards for a long time and he (Steve Cooper) blessed me with my first start and hopefully I put out a good performance, so we'll see for the coming games.”