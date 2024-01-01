Maupay prepared to stay and fight at Everton

Everton centre forward Neal Maupay insists he is enjoying himself so far this term.

The Frenchman is back at the club after a loan spell at Brentford was not made permanent.

But he is willing to fight for his place and hopes that he will get ample game time this term.

On the That Peter Crouch Podcast, Maupay said: "Yeah, actually I’m enjoying myself. I think last year was a very good boost for me.

“I went back to a place where I knew everyone (on loan at Brentford) and obviously my confidence went back up again.

“I think that’s something I really needed, and now I’m back here I’m fit, ready to play, and in football you never know what tomorrow will be.

“One thing I know for sure is I’m ready to go, and I’m actually looking forward to this season."