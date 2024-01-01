Tribal Football
Most Read
Rene Meulensteen exclusive: Man Utd buying Ugarte; finding Shaw replacement; a new role for Lisandro?
Arsenal want Atalanta forward in £40M push
Man Utd could bid for unwanted Chelsea star
Man Utd table bid for Atalanta midfielder Ederson

Maupay prepared to stay and fight at Everton

Maupay prepared to stay and fight at Everton
Maupay prepared to stay and fight at Everton
Maupay prepared to stay and fight at EvertonAction Plus
Everton centre forward Neal Maupay insists he is enjoying himself so far this term.

The Frenchman is back at the club after a loan spell at Brentford was not made permanent.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But he is willing to fight for his place and hopes that he will get ample game time this term.

On the That Peter Crouch Podcast, Maupay said: "Yeah, actually I’m enjoying myself. I think last year was a very good boost for me.

“I went back to a place where I knew everyone (on loan at Brentford) and obviously my confidence went back up again. 

“I think that’s something I really needed, and now I’m back here I’m fit, ready to play, and in football you never know what tomorrow will be.

“One thing I know for sure is I’m ready to go, and I’m actually looking forward to this season."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMaupay NealEvertonBrentfordFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd set to sign another attacking threat this summer after Zirkzee
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
Marseille make opening offer for Everton striker Maupay