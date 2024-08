Marseille make opening offer for Everton striker Maupay

Olympique Marseille have made an opening offer for Everton striker Neal Maupay.

Marseille have offered a loan-to-buy proposal for the Frenchman, but Everton have turned the bid down, says the Athletic.

The Blues only want an outright sale as Maupay's deal is inside it's final 12 months.

Maupay was on loan at Brentford last season with mixed success.

At Everton, he has a record of 32 games and a single goal.