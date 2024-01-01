Man Utd set to sign another attacking threat this summer after Zirkzee

Man Utd set to sign another attacking threat this summer after Zirkzee signs this summer

Manchester United are not finished when it comes to replenishing their front line.

The Red Devils spent big money on Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna to supplement striker Rasmus Hojlund.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, The Athletic states that more spending on a forward may be on the cards.

The source adds that United have been assessing Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brentford's Ivan Toney.

A move for either player would have to depend on sales, as the Red Devils are financially limited by PSR.

However, both players are in the final year of their contract and may be available for reasonable fees.