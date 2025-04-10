Maupay on what went wrong with his Everton move: Pretty much everything, to be honest

Everton striker Neal Maupay who is currently on loan at Olympique Marseille has spoken out about in a controversial interview about why he thinks his transfer to Everton didn't work out.

The Toffees paid £15M for Maupay during the summer of 2022 under then-manager Frank Lampard and has since gone on to burn his bridges with the club with him even admitting that he finds joy in when they lose on social media, which frustrated fans.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked by GIVEMESPORT what went wrong with his move to the club, the 28-year-old revealed why he thinks the transfer didn’t go the way it was planned.

“I think pretty much everything, to be honest with you.

“The club wasn't in the right place in terms of the manager because we changed the manager that season. I think the way we were playing didn’t fit my game.

“If you try to play long-ball football and put crosses into a player like me, that doesn’t match my characteristics, so it won't work.

“I think sometimes it just doesn't work out. You never know before you join a club or a manager, but it's part of football.”

Maupay has scored just four league goals all season and has been dropped to the bench in recent weeks by manager Roberto De Zerbi. In contrast, he netted one goal in 32 appearances for Everton as his career starts to slow down. As the season comes to a close, the Frenchman is very unlikely to stay at the club past the summer in what will be a major squad clearout under manager David Moyes.