Everton preparing offer for Feyenoord defender Hancko

Everton have joined the battle for Feyenoord defender David Hancko.

Hancko is expected to leave Rotterdam this summer and has attract serious interest from Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

TMW says Everton are also keen, where manager David Moyes has received glowing reports from Blues scouts.

Hancko played for Liverpool boss Arne Slot at Feyenoord and was linked with a move to Anfield last summer.

Feyenoord are seeking €35m to sell the defender, with Everton intimating a willingness to make an opening bid of €25m.

Also interested are Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.