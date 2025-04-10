Tribal Football
Most Read
Baroni happy as Lazio defeat Atalanta ahead of crunch Euro test
Man United provide Amad Diallo injury update as Kobbie Mainoo returns
Carlo Ancelotti set for Real Madrid sack after crushing Arsenal defeat
Liverpool prepared to sacrifice Luis Diaz in bid to keep Mohamed Salah

Everton preparing offer for Feyenoord defender Hancko

Paul Vegas
Everton preparing offer for Feyenoord defender Hancko
Everton preparing offer for Feyenoord defender Hancko Action Plus
Everton have joined the battle for Feyenoord defender David Hancko.

Hancko is expected to leave Rotterdam this summer and has attract serious interest from Juventus and Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

TMW says Everton are also keen, where manager David Moyes has received glowing reports from Blues scouts.

Hancko played for Liverpool boss Arne Slot at Feyenoord and was linked with a move to Anfield last summer.

Feyenoord are seeking €35m to sell the defender, with Everton intimating a willingness to make an opening bid of €25m.

Also interested are Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHancko DavidEvertonFeyenoordAtl. MadridJuventusEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle, Liverpool alerted as Lookman informs Atalanta of summer plans
Agents for Lille striker David fielding approaches from across Europe
Barcelona battling Liverpool for Feyenoord defender Read