Everton directors prepare to lose Man Utd, Spurs target Branthwaite

Paul Vegas
Everton directors are becoming increasingly resigned to losing Jarrad Branthwaite this summer.

Everton fought off multiple offers from Manchester United last year and they're expected to try again.

The Sun says after their efforts last summer transfer window, Everton are now preparing to sell the young defender this coming window.

Everton will seek to sell Branthwaite at a starting price of £50m.

Along with United, Tottenham are also watching developments, where Argentina defender Cristian Romero could be on the move.  

