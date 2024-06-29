Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Everton striker Maupay admits waiting for Brentford news

Everton striker Maupay admits waiting for Brentford news
Everton striker Maupay admits waiting for Brentford news
Everton striker Maupay admits waiting for Brentford newsAction Plus
Everton striker Neal Maupay has offered a candid update about his future at the club.

The attacker was on loan at Brentford last season, but will not be joining the London club permanently.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maupay, who is French but did not make their Euro 2024 squad, will be hoping to find a team where he can play regularly.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Maupay said: “I think it’s pretty simple. I was on loan at Brentford last season.

“They had an option. They haven’t taken it yet.

“So they had to the end of June and then I will be back next week at Everton.”

Mentions
Maupay NealEvertonBrentfordPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Everton signing Benjamin outlines his ambitions
Arsenal activate clause to sign David Raya from Brentford for £27M
Brentford chief Giles welcomes new assistant coach Andrews