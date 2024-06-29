Everton striker Maupay admits waiting for Brentford news

Everton striker Neal Maupay has offered a candid update about his future at the club.

The attacker was on loan at Brentford last season, but will not be joining the London club permanently.

Maupay, who is French but did not make their Euro 2024 squad, will be hoping to find a team where he can play regularly.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Maupay said: “I think it’s pretty simple. I was on loan at Brentford last season.

“They had an option. They haven’t taken it yet.

“So they had to the end of June and then I will be back next week at Everton.”